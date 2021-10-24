Man admits to sexual battery of woman in hotel room

CROWN POINT — A Sauk Village man pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge in a rape case filed in 2018.

Joshua M. Lacey, 29, admitted in a plea agreement to fondling the woman May 15, 2018, while she slept at a Merrillville hotel.

The woman told police she went to the hotel to spend time with a romantic partner, Lake Criminal Court records show.

She awoke to find Lacey, her romantic partner's friend, touching her private area, the plea agreement states.

When the woman told Lacey to stop, he replied, "When I see something I like, I take it." records state.

Lacey pleaded guilty to sexual battery, a level 6 felony.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to two counts of rape, a level 3 felony, and other charges.

If Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts his plea agreement, he could face a sentence of six months to 2 1/2 years.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal and defense attorney Adrian Guzman were expected to argue the length of Lacey's sentence at a hearing set for Nov. 29.

