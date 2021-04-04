Man admits to shooting neighbor after confrontation over gunshots into air

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man agreed to serve two years in the Lake County Community Corrections day-reporting program for shooting a neighbor in the ankle after the neighbor confronted the defendant about firing a gun into the air, court records show.

Jermaine L. Watts, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony.

Watts admitted in his plea agreement he shot his then-58-year-old neighbor Oct. 17, 2019, during a confrontation in the 2100 block of Wright Street in Gary.

Watts was arguing with his girlfriend when he began firing rounds of bullets into the air with a handgun, Lake Criminal Court records state.

His neighbor stepped out and asked Watts to stop firing the handgun, but Watts threatened to shoot the neighbor, records state.

The neighbor retrieved an assault rifle from inside his residence and returned outside to confront Watts, who shot the neighbor in the right ankle, records say.

The neighbor continues to suffer orthopedic complications from the gunshot wound, the plea agreement states.