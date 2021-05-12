Man admits to shooting pregnant girlfriend, her mother

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man recently pleaded guilty to shooting and wounding his pregnant girlfriend and her mother in 2019 while his 1-year-old child was in a room with them at an East Chicago residence.

Richard E. Johnson Jr., 23, admitted to two counts of aggravated battery, both level 3 felonies.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts his plea agreement, Johnson could face a sentence of three to 32 years in prison.

Johnson was covered in blood when he met East Chicago police outside the home in the 4300 block of Magoun Avenue and said, "I did it, I shot them both," court records state.

The shooting happened after Johnson and his girlfriend argued and began fighting, records state.

The girlfriend's mother opened a bedroom door when she heard her daughter scream, according to the plea agreement.

Johnson slammed the door on the mother's arm. When the mother again opened the door, he grabbed her by the neck, got on top of her, choked her and struck her in head and face, records state.

Johnson's girlfriend got on his back and tried to fight him off, eventually stabbing him in the back with a knife, records state.