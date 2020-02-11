Man admits to strangling, beating girlfriend to death in 2018

CROWN POINT — A 60-year-old man faces three to six years in prison after admitting he killed his girlfriend in 2018 by giving her Advil PM, beating and strangling her, and failing to call for help until hours after her death.
Terrie Glover, 60, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter, a level 5 felony, in the death of 43-year-old Tabbatha Mirzaabolahsoni on Nov. 13, 2018, at their apartment in the 3900 block of Elm Street in East Chicago.
Glover initially was charged with murder in January 2019. A judge set his bail at $100,000 in September, after a magistrate found the presumption of his guilt on a murder charge was not strong.
According to a plea agreement, Glover gave Mirzaabolahsoni more than a recommended dose of Advil PM and strangled her.
She also suffered blunt force injuries to her head, torso, arms and legs, severe bruising on her chest and face, and a dislocated left shoulder joint.
Glover admitted he waited more than two hours after her death before he called for help.
Medics arrived and found Mirzaabolahsoni nude and facedown in bed, with her arm bent unnaturally behind her back, records state.
Glover's plea agreement calls for a minimum sentence of three years. A level 5 felony carries a maximum sentence of six years.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold and defense attorney Aaron Koonce will present their arguments on the length of Glover's sentence during a hearing set for April 2.
Glover has been held at the Lake County Jail since his arrest Jan. 23, 2019, and will receive credit for the time he's served plus good time at sentencing.