Man admits to strangling, beating girlfriend to death in 2018

CROWN POINT — A 60-year-old man faces three to six years in prison after admitting he killed his girlfriend in 2018 by giving her Advil PM, beating and strangling her, and failing to call for help until hours after her death.

Terrie Glover, 60, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter, a level 5 felony, in the death of 43-year-old Tabbatha Mirzaabolahsoni on Nov. 13, 2018, at their apartment in the 3900 block of Elm Street in East Chicago.

Glover initially was charged with murder in January 2019. A judge set his bail at $100,000 in September, after a magistrate found the presumption of his guilt on a murder charge was not strong.

According to a plea agreement, Glover gave Mirzaabolahsoni more than a recommended dose of Advil PM and strangled her.

She also suffered blunt force injuries to her head, torso, arms and legs, severe bruising on her chest and face, and a dislocated left shoulder joint.

