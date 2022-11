Man admits to touching girl without consent, firing gun into air

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was ordered Tuesday to serve two years on probation for felony battery of a 10-year-old girl and criminal recklessness.

Anthony C. Hill, 33, initially was charged in 2018 with child molesting in connection with allegations of sexually abusing the 10-year-old in 2015 at a residence in Gary and threatening her with a gun if she told anyone.

He admitted in a plea agreement filed in September that he "placed his hands" on the child without her consent.

Hill also admitted as part of a global plea agreement to discharging a firearm in the area Sept. 22, 2020, in front of a home near West 39th Court and Grant Street in Gary.

Defense attorney John Cantrell asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas to accept Hill's plea agreement.

The defense attorney said he and prosecutors reached the deal after "hours and hours of negotiations."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez said Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno contacted the girl, but she "could not bring herself" to come to court to give a victim-impact statement.

Cappas accepted Hill's plea and sentenced him to consecutive one-year terms on each count, all suspended in favor of probation.

If Hill fails probation, he could be ordered to serve the remainder of his sentences in jail.

Hill agreed to not contact the girl involved in his case during the year of probation for battery.