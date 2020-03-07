Man admitted he 'shot up' woman's family home because she blocked his calls, records allege

CROWN POINT — A 31-year-old man told police he argued with his girlfriend, left their East Chicago apartment and later "shot up" her mother's Hammond home because he was upset she blocked his calls, records allege.
Philip D. Armstrong argued with the woman, told her he hated her, grabbed her by the arm and shoved her Tuesday night at their apartment in East Chicago, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Several of the woman's relatives were in the building, and Armstrong argued with the woman's mother before East Chicago police were called, documents allege.
Armstrong called a friend to pick him up and left, and the woman took their 1-year-old child to her mother's home in the 6700 block of Tennessee Avenue in Hammond, records state.
The woman blocked Armstrong's calls, but her mother received a test from him about 12:09 a.m. Wednesday saying he was going to "shoot this (expletive) up," records say.
Hammond police responded to the family's home after a basement window was shot out and several bullets damaged the home's siding while three women and two children, ages 1 and 7, were inside.
Police found Armstrong in a SUV in the 7800 block of White Oak Lane, and he had a 9mm semi-automatic handgun in his waistband, records state. The bullets in the gun matched the caliber of the casings recovered from the crime scene.
Armstrong admitted he argued with his girlfriend and her mother, left the apartment in East Chicago and became angry when he realized he needed his work boots but couldn't reach the woman or her mother by phone, records state.
Armstrong was charged Thursday with five counts of criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony, and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license. A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on his behalf during an initial hearing Friday.
Armstrong, who is being held on a $150,000 surety or $15,000 cash bond, was ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victims. His formal appearance was set for March 12.