Man admitted he 'shot up' woman's family home because she blocked his calls, records allege

CROWN POINT — A 31-year-old man told police he argued with his girlfriend, left their East Chicago apartment and later "shot up" her mother's Hammond home because he was upset she blocked his calls, records allege.

Philip D. Armstrong argued with the woman, told her he hated her, grabbed her by the arm and shoved her Tuesday night at their apartment in East Chicago, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Several of the woman's relatives were in the building, and Armstrong argued with the woman's mother before East Chicago police were called, documents allege.

Armstrong called a friend to pick him up and left, and the woman took their 1-year-old child to her mother's home in the 6700 block of Tennessee Avenue in Hammond, records state.

The woman blocked Armstrong's calls, but her mother received a test from him about 12:09 a.m. Wednesday saying he was going to "shoot this (expletive) up," records say.

Hammond police responded to the family's home after a basement window was shot out and several bullets damaged the home's siding while three women and two children, ages 1 and 7, were inside.