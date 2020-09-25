 Skip to main content
Man admitted to downing shots of alcohol before crashing into house, police say
PORTER COUNTY — A Merrillville man who crashed into a Portage home admitted to taking three shots of liquor about an hour earlier, police said.

Raphael M. Stevenson, 20, repeatedly told officers he was driving the car that crashed, even though police found a female passenger in the driver's seat, a police report shows.

A breath test showed Stevenson's blood-alcohol content was 0.183, police said. The legal limit for driving in Indiana is 0.08.

Porter County sheriff's deputies responded about 10:20 p.m. Thursday to the 400 block of 475 West, where Stevenson had driven into a home in the area, the report shows.

Sheriff's deputies spoke with Stevenson and a female passenger in the vehicle with him, both of whom said Stevenson was driving at the time of the crash, the report shows.

Stevenson told deputies he was driving to a friend's house when he collided into the home. Officers found an empty bottle of gin on the car's driver's side floor, the report shows.

Stevenson was transported to Valparaiso Medical Center for a chemical test before being booked into Porter County Jail.

He was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and consuming alcohol under the legal age limit.

An initial court appearance was scheduled for Stevenson Friday at Porter County Superior Court, records showed.

