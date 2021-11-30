Man agrees to 13-year sentence in teen's fatal shooting

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man pleaded guilty last week to a reduced charge in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy last year.

Cameron T. Seals, 20, agreed to a 13-year prison sentence in the homicide of 17-year-old Camrone Williams, of South Holland, on July 21, 2020, in an alley behind the 4000 block of Pulaski Street in East Chicago's Harbor section.

Seals pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss one count of murder, which carries a possible penalty of 45 to 65 years. Seals also had been facing a firearm enhancement, which carries a mandatory consecutive sentence of five to 20 years if convicted.

Seals' attorney, John Cantrell, said Seals was shot four times during the fight that led to Williams' death.

"On the eve of trial, we accepted a plea for 13 years," Cantrell said. "With a maximum exposure of 85 years, I felt 13 years was too good to pass up. We are very happy with the resolution."

According to Seals' plea agreement, he got into a fight with Williams and Williams' friend in the alley and killed Williams in sudden heat.