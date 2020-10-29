Man agrees to 45-year sentencing for murdering former co-worker

CROWN POINT — A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering a former co-worker last year at an East Chicago gas station.
Angel Zamot, who was believed to be homeless at the time of his arrest in July 2019, agreed to a 45-year prison sentence, according to his plea agreement.
Zamot was accused of shooting Jacque Anderson, 28, of Gary, three to four times in the chest, side and leg on July 5, 2019, at the GoLo gas station in the 1400 block of Carroll Street.
Zamot admitted he walked up to the passenger side window of Anderson's car as Anderson sat inside and began talking to Anderson.
After a short time, Zamot pulled a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband, stuck it through the open window and fired several shots at Anderson, killing him, court records state.
Anderson fell from his car, and Zamot ran back down an alley to a home in the 5600 block of Walsh Avenue, records state.
Witnesses told police Zamot and Anderson worked together at a Hobart fast-food restaurant, but Zamot recently had been fired. Anderson had been buying marijuana from Zamot, records allege.
Defense attorney Darnail Lyles said Zamot also has a case in Tippecanoe Superior Court.
According to court records, Zamot pleaded guilty in June to dealing in methamphetamine, a level 4 felony. He was sentenced in Tippecanoe County in July to six years, with three years in prison and three suspended in favor of probation.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas told Zamot his sentence in Tippecanoe County could run consecutively to any sentence he receives in Lake County.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Bernard Johnsen handled the case for the state.
Cappas set Zamot's sentencing hearing for Dec. 4.
