Man agrees to 45-year sentencing for murdering former co-worker

CROWN POINT — A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering a former co-worker last year at an East Chicago gas station.

Angel Zamot, who was believed to be homeless at the time of his arrest in July 2019, agreed to a 45-year prison sentence, according to his plea agreement.

Zamot was accused of shooting Jacque Anderson, 28, of Gary, three to four times in the chest, side and leg on July 5, 2019, at the GoLo gas station in the 1400 block of Carroll Street.

Zamot admitted he walked up to the passenger side window of Anderson's car as Anderson sat inside and began talking to Anderson.

After a short time, Zamot pulled a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband, stuck it through the open window and fired several shots at Anderson, killing him, court records state.

Anderson fell from his car, and Zamot ran back down an alley to a home in the 5600 block of Walsh Avenue, records state.