Man airlifted after shooting inside Region apartment building
GARY — A Gary man was flown to an Illinois hospital after he was shot multiple times early Saturday inside an apartment building in the city's Miller section, police said.

Gary police responded about 3:45 a.m. to the building in the 800 block of North County Line Road for a report of shots fired and found the 39-year-old man lying in a hallway, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his wrist, leg, abdomen and chest, police said.

He was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary and later flown to a Chicago hospital for further treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

