Man airlifted in Region motorcycle wreck

Editor's note: Police originally said the man died from his injuries, but later said he suffered life-threatening injuries.

GARY — One man suffered life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck him while he was riding a motorcycle, police said.

First responders were called at 5 p.m. Tuesday to a wreck at Martin Luther King Drive and East 21st Avenue, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

A man driving a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle at the intersection, Hamady said.

The man suffered injuries that were life-threatening and he was airlifted to an Illinois trauma hospital. His current condition is unknown, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Reconstruction Unit assisted Gary police and medics at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information on the wreck is asked to call Gary Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-1209.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.