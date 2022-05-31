Man airlifted in Region motorcycle wreck

Editor's note: Police originally said the man died from his injuries, but later said he suffered life-threatening injuries.
GARY — One man suffered life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck him while he was riding a motorcycle, police said.
First responders were called at 5 p.m. Tuesday to a wreck at Martin Luther King Drive and East 21st Avenue, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
A man driving a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle at the intersection, Hamady said.
The man suffered injuries that were life-threatening and he was airlifted to an Illinois trauma hospital. His current condition is unknown, police said.
The Lake County Sheriff's Reconstruction Unit assisted Gary police and medics at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.
Anyone with information on the wreck is asked to call Gary Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-1209.
- Hobart officer charged with fraud in Merrillville investigation; placed on leave, courts say
- Portage police release photos of suspect in counterfeit scheme
- Porter County dad accused of punching juveniles said he was coming to aid of sons, cops report
- Woman draws pistol, kills man who was firing AR-15-style rifle into crowd, police say
- Crown Point man dies in U.S. 231, I-65 crash, police say
- Coroner identifies Crown Point man killed in crash at intersection of US 231, I-65
- Corsicana Mattress closing LaPorte plant meant to employ up to 350 just months after opening
- 1 shot at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, police say
- Man sentenced to 12 years for brutally beating wife, pouring boiling water down her throat
- Serious crash in Crown Point causes closures
- Portage man bored with adult pornography turned to children, police say
- SWAT, officers arrest 4 in Cedar Lake narcotics investigation, search, police say
- UPDATE: Man sought in wake of knife attack at Methodist Southlake Hospital, police say
- WATCH NOW: Driver unable to see bicyclist before crash, Cedar Lake police say
- Indiana pastor admits 'adultery' at church service; victim stands up to say she was 16 when it began
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.