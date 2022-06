Man airlifted to Chicago hospital after shooting, police say

GARY — A 21-year-old Gary man was flown to a Chicago hospital early Tuesday after he was shot multiple times inside a gas station, police said.

Witnesses told police the man went inside the gas station in the 3200 block of West Fourth Avenue when a man got out of a Hyundai Santa Fe, opened the door to the gas station and fired multiple rounds into the store, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

A man in another vehicle, who was waiting for the 21-year-old, got out and started shooting at the man from the Hyundai, police said.

The man got back into the Hyundai, and its driver fled east on Fourth Avenue.

The 21-year-old's friends put him in their vehicle and dropped him off at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, police said.

Gary patrol officers recovered the Hyundai later Tuesday morning, Hamady said. Crime scene technicians were expected to process the SUV for evidence.

A 19-year-old Portage man suffered a gunshot wound to his face in a separate shooting Saturday afternoon, police said.

Gary police were dispatched to the hospital about 3 p.m. after the man arrived seeking treatment.

He told officers he was driving when he heard gunfire, realized he'd been shot and drove himself to the hospital.

Police located a crime scene in the 600 block of Allen Street, which is in the city's Glen Ryan area, Hamady said.