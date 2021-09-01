 Skip to main content
Man airlifted to hospital after Schererville stabbing
alert urgent

SCHERERVILLE — A man was taken by helicopter to a Chicago hospital after he was stabbed once in the abdomen Tuesday night.

Schererville police Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said officers were called to the 200 block of Buckingham Lane around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they encountered a 22-year-old man with a single stab wound.

The injured man was airlifted from the scene by a helicopter from the University of Chicago Aeromedical Network for treatment. No immediate update on the man's condition was available.

Officers believe the man was stabbed during a physical altercation in the 2000 block of Capri Drive, about a mile away from the home on Buckingham. The altercation was “between subjects that knew each other” and is considered an isolated incident, according to Wagner.

No one is in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

