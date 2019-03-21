PORTAGE — A young man caught attempting to climb through a broken window of a mobile home said he intended to take "$50 worth of stuff" to even up a debt he was owed, according to police.
A resident of the Camelot Manor Estates mobile home park told police after hearing a window break at a neighboring mobile home shortly after noon on Tuesday, he went outside and saw a man later identified as Jordan Cox, 18, of Portage, pulling himself through the broken window.
After yelling, the neighbor said he chased after Cox and held him to the ground until police arrived, according to the police report.
Cox initially tried to convince police he was in the area to visit a friend and then claimed he had just intended to break the window in question, police said.
"Man I don't want to do time for this ... how much time am I gonna get?" Cox reportedly asked.
Cox then told police a man he believed to live at the mobile home owes him $50 and he intended to take $50 worth of items from the mobile home to settle the debt, according to the incident report.
Cox was arrested on a preliminary felony count of burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
The owner of the mobile home in question later arrived and claimed the man Cox was seeking does not live at the address, according to police. The homeowner said someone broke a window at the mobile home days earlier when he was home.
