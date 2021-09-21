Man allegedly throws beer bottle from vehicle during pursuit by Crown Point police

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man with two 15-year-olds in his vehicle allegedly led Crown Point police on an intoxicated, high-speed chase from the Old Courthouse Square into Merrillville early Sunday morning.

Burnell D. Williams IV, 33, is facing two felony charges and a host of misdemeanor and traffic offenses for his actions during the pursuit, according to court records.

It began at 3:20 a.m. when Crown Point Officer Dan Lee allegedly spotted Williams speeding and driving the wrong way on Court Street with his vehicle's headlights turned off.

Police said they pursued Williams northbound on Main Street as he continued speeding and swerving side-to-side with his headlights still off.

Williams appeared to give up at the intersection of Main Street and Anderson Street. But he quickly sped off when Lee approached his stopped vehicle, police said.

Police said the chase ultimately ended in 6300 block of Waite Street in Merrillville after Williams backed into a Crown Point squad car.

Throughout the pursuit, Williams was spotted throwing several items, including a beer bottle, from his vehicle, police said.