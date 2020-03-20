Man already in prison for kidnapping sentenced to another year on gun charge

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was sentenced Thursday to a year in a work-release program for illegally possessing a gun.
Carlos J. Santos, 19, already was serving a two-year prison sentence for his role in a case where a woman lost her hearing after she was pushed from a car Santos was driving.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez ordered Santos to serve the additional year on the gun case in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program.
Santos was required to serve three years on probation after completing his stints in prison and the work-release program.
Santos admitted Monday he had a fully loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun in his pants pocket Nov. 11 when Crown Point police patted him down in the 1000 block of Freedom Circle after responding to a report of an argument.
The serial number on the lower barrel of the gun had been obliterated, records say.
Vasquez ordered the gun be released to the Lake County Sheriff's Department for testing and destruction.