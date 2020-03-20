Man already in prison for kidnapping sentenced to another year on gun charge

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was sentenced Thursday to a year in a work-release program for illegally possessing a gun.

Carlos J. Santos, 19, already was serving a two-year prison sentence for his role in a case where a woman lost her hearing after she was pushed from a car Santos was driving.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez ordered Santos to serve the additional year on the gun case in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program.

Santos was required to serve three years on probation after completing his stints in prison and the work-release program.

Santos admitted Monday he had a fully loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun in his pants pocket Nov. 11 when Crown Point police patted him down in the 1000 block of Freedom Circle after responding to a report of an argument.

The serial number on the lower barrel of the gun had been obliterated, records say.