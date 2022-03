Man already sentenced for child porn pleads guilty to molesting boy

CROWN POINT — A Gary man already serving a 30-year federal sentence for producing child pornography pleaded guilty Tuesday in state court to molesting a 9-year-old relative in October 2019 in Gary.

Stephen E. Coleman, 30, agreed to a 36-year prison sentence, Lake Criminal Court records show.

If Judge Gina Jones accepts Coleman's plea agreement, his 36-year sentence for child molesting would run concurrent to his federal sentence.

In the federal case, Coleman pleaded guilty to four felony counts of producing child pornography and was sentenced in January to 30 years in prison.

Coleman admitted he used a cellphone to take sexually explicit photos of four different boys, ages 6 to 11 years old, between 2017 and 2018, according to U.S. District Court records.

In state court, Coleman was facing two counts of child molesting and one count of rape in connection with allegations he sexually abused a young relative in October 2019 while the boy was staying the night at Coleman's apartment in Gary.

The cases against Coleman were investigated by the FBI and police in Gary, Michigan City and Portage.

Jones set Coleman's sentencing for April 19.

