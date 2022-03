Man already serving time for murder pleads guilty in separate shooting

CROWN POINT — A man already serving a 65-year sentence for shooting a friend to death with an AK-47 as the friend played video games accepted a plea deal Wednesday in a separate shooting.

Montel R. Brooks, 28, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, during a hearing before Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota.

Brooks admitted he shot a 42-year-old Portage man in the chest with a sawed-off shotgun Dec. 10, 2017, in Gary. He was represented by attorney Gojko Kasich.

If Bokota accepts Brooks' plea agreement, she would sentence him to 10 years in prison to be served concurrently to his murder sentence.

Brooks was convicted after a trial in 2020 of murdering 25-year-old Louis Watson on Jan. 5, 2018, inside Brooks' home in the 2100 block of Harrison Street in Gary's Midtown section.

According to court records, Brooks and Watson were alternately playing video games and showing off their AK-47s when Brooks shot Watson in front of several witnesses, including one man who said Brooks had been using PCP.

Brooks' earliest release date on the murder conviction — assuming good behavior — is in October 2066, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Bokota scheduled Brooks' sentencing in the battery case for April 13.

