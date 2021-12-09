Man appeared 'high on drugs' before shooting woman, court records say

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was arrested Wednesday on charges he shot his girlfriend in the shoulder earlier this month, court records show.

Ricardo Andrade, 23, appeared to be "high on drugs" and became paranoid that someone was in a home in the 700 block of Kane Street before the shooting about 11:25 p.m. Dec. 5, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Andrade had not yet made an initial appearance on felony charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

Andrade's girlfriend told police he grabbed a gun and fired it toward the bathroom door several times, so she gathered her children and ran to his relatives' home on the same block.

Andrade's relative told police he heard the gunshots and ran to Andrade's home, where he tried to wrestle the gun away from Andrade but was unsuccessful.

Andrade walked to his relatives' house and shot his girlfriend after she opened the front door, records state.