Man arrested after battering woman, stealing car, police say
On March 1, a woman called police reporting that Shawn McGan had allegedly stolen her vehicle with her prescription medication inside. 

RENSSELAER — A man was arrested on two warrants for injuring a woman and stealing a vehicle, police said.

On Sept. 15 Jasper County Sheriff’s police arrested Shawn L. McGan, 34, who faces charges of battery resulting in moderate injury and auto theft, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 1, a woman called police reporting that McGan had stolen her vehicle with her prescription medication inside. While an officer was taking a report from the woman at the scene, he witnessed McGan call the woman saying, “If you pay me the $600 rent, I will bring your car back,” police said.

On June 5, Rensselaer and Jasper County police were called to a domestic disturbance at McGan’s residence. A woman told police she had been at McGan’s house when he became angry with her and hit her in the chest. He then allegedly dragged her outside of his home and began smashing her foot between his door and the wall. Police said the woman’s foot showed apparent bruising and swelling.

McGan was booked into Jasper County Jail and his bond was set at a $1,500 cash bond.

