Man arrested after carrying AK-style rifle into gas station, police say

CROWN POINT — A man was arrested last week after several Gary police officers saw him carry an assault-style rifle into a gas station, court records show.

Marlon L. Phillips, 27, of Gary, appeared to hide the gun inside the Citgo gas station at 3118 W. 15th Ave. about 8:30 p.m. July 1, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Police detained Phillips at gunpoint as he exited the gas station and immediately recognized him from prior contacts, records allege.

Phillips has a 2015 felony conviction for robbery causing bodily injury and is suspected of being associated with a gang, according to court documents.

Police entered the gas station and found an AK-style, short-barreled semi-automatic rifle loaded with 21 rounds of ammunition hidden behind a candy stand, records state.

Officers also found a an AR-style pistol loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition near the rifle, records state.

A man inside the gas station told police he owned the AR-style pistol but not the AK-style rifle, records state.

Phillips denied the rifle belonged to him, according to documents.