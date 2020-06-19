Man arrested after crashing into Lansing Cleaners, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUNSTER — A man was arrested after crashing into a dry cleaning business early Friday, police said.

Thomas Ustanik, an owner of Lansing Cleaners, said he was called by police shortly after the wreck and saw the fresh damage to the business.

“The car was inside the building up to its front tires,” Ustanik said. “There were chunks of brick all the way to the other side of the building.”

He noticed two of the shirts being cleaned among some rubble included a Highland police uniform shirt and an EMT uniform, which were the only clothes on the conveyor belt at the time.

"The Highland police at the scene thought it was funny his shirts didn't have a chance," Ustanik said.

Timothy M. Lewis, 21, of Hammond, was charged with disregarding an automatic signal, reckless driving, unsafe lane movement, failure to signal, resisting by flight and possession of marijuana.

At 2:15 a.m. a Highland officer was stopped at the traffic light at U.S. 41 and Ridge Road when he saw a silver Pontiac run a red light, said Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak.