You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man arrested after crashing into Lansing Cleaners, police say
alert urgent

Man arrested after crashing into Lansing Cleaners, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — A man was arrested after crashing into a dry cleaning business early Friday, police said.

Thomas Ustanik, an owner of Lansing Cleaners, said he was called by police shortly after the wreck and saw the fresh damage to the business.

“The car was inside the building up to its front tires,” Ustanik said. “There were chunks of brick all the way to the other side of the building.”

He noticed two of the shirts being cleaned among some rubble included a Highland police uniform shirt and an EMT uniform, which were the only clothes on the conveyor belt at the time. 

"The Highland police at the scene thought it was funny his shirts didn't have a chance," Ustanik said. 

Timothy M. Lewis, 21, of Hammond, was charged with disregarding an automatic signal, reckless driving, unsafe lane movement, failure to signal, resisting by flight and possession of marijuana.

At 2:15 a.m. a Highland officer was stopped at the traffic light at U.S. 41 and Ridge Road when he saw a silver Pontiac run a red light, said Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak.

The vehicle was driving north on U.S. 41 and ran the light to go west on Ridge Road, police said. As the Pontiac continued west at a high rate of speed, the officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle.

Lewis then tried to turn south on Oakwood Avenue when his car left the roadway, crashing into the east wall of Lansing Cleaners at 1652 Ridge Road in Munster, Banasiak said.

He then exited his car through the sun roof and was arrested by police. Munster police investigated the crash.

Munster Fire Chief Dave Pelc said no one was injured but the business had extensive damage to the wall that was struck. The east wall was boarded up and the business remains open as repairs are underway.

Lewis was taken to the Highland Police Department and released on a $1,000 cash bond.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: NPS rangers block seawall repairs at Ogden Dunes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts