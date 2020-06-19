Man arrested after crashing into Lansing Cleaners, police say

MUNSTER — A man was arrested after crashing into a dry cleaning business early Friday, police said.
Thomas Ustanik, an owner of Lansing Cleaners, said he was called by police shortly after the wreck and saw the fresh damage to the business.
“The car was inside the building up to its front tires,” Ustanik said. “There were chunks of brick all the way to the other side of the building.”
He noticed two of the shirts being cleaned among some rubble included a Highland police uniform shirt and an EMT uniform, which were the only clothes on the conveyor belt at the time.
"The Highland police at the scene thought it was funny his shirts didn't have a chance," Ustanik said.
Timothy M. Lewis, 21, of Hammond, was charged with disregarding an automatic signal, reckless driving, unsafe lane movement, failure to signal, resisting by flight and possession of marijuana.
At 2:15 a.m. a Highland officer was stopped at the traffic light at U.S. 41 and Ridge Road when he saw a silver Pontiac run a red light, said Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak.
The vehicle was driving north on U.S. 41 and ran the light to go west on Ridge Road, police said. As the Pontiac continued west at a high rate of speed, the officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle.
Lewis then tried to turn south on Oakwood Avenue when his car left the roadway, crashing into the east wall of Lansing Cleaners at 1652 Ridge Road in Munster, Banasiak said.
He then exited his car through the sun roof and was arrested by police. Munster police investigated the crash.
Munster Fire Chief Dave Pelc said no one was injured but the business had extensive damage to the wall that was struck. The east wall was boarded up and the business remains open as repairs are underway.
Lewis was taken to the Highland Police Department and released on a $1,000 cash bond.
