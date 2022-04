Man arrested after fatal police shooting pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

HAMMOND — A man arrested after a pursuit ended with his capture and the death of his companion during a shootout with police in 2021 plans to plea guilty in federal court to a firearms charge, records show.

Kevin Von Isom, 24, of Chicago, was on parole in Illinois on Jan. 10, 2021, for an armed robbery conviction when he was taken into custody after a foot pursuit in Munster, according to court records.

The driver in the pursuit, Mark Bivins, 28, of Lansing, was shot to death by police after Bivins fired shots at them.

Von Isom initially was charged in Lake Criminal Court with a felony firearms count and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement.

Lake County prosecutors dropped their charges last month because the U.S. attorney's office took over prosecution of Von Isom, court filings show.

In a proposed plea agreement filed last week in U.S. District Court in Hammond, Von Isom pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He could face up to 10 years in prison, but federal prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence at the bottom of the applicable federal guideline range. Von Isom agreed to forfeit two firearms, records show.

Von Isom admitted he was riding in a car driven by Bivins when police in Dyer tried to stop them for an undisclosed traffic violation.

According to state court records, Bivins led police on a pursuit into Munster, where he hit a curb near Columbia and Calumet avenues and wrecked.

Both men took off running toward a business area northwest of the intersection. When an officer caught Isom in the 9800 block of Valparaiso Drive, Bivins began firing at the officer, court records state.

Isom fell to the ground and was taken into custody, documents state.

Bivins continued to shoot at officers, who fired back and killed him in the 500 block of Progress Avenue. Police found two .45-caliber semi-automatic handguns on the ground near Bivins' body, records say.

Police obtained a search warrant for the Charger, which previously belonged to Bivins' relative. Officers recovered a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a third gun, Isom's cellphone, several gun magazines, ammunition, paperwork for Bivins, and a green backpack containing about 99 grams of suspected marijuana and nearly 9 grams of suspected cocaine, records state.

A hearing for Von Isom to formally enter his plea had not yet been scheduled in federal court.

