Man arrested after fleeing naked into river led pursuit in car linked to homicide, police say

CROWN POINT — A Milwaukee man driving a teal 1993 Ford Escort linked to a homicide June 24 in Milwaukee fled from Indiana State Police, fired shots at a trooper, crashed into another car and was arrested Monday after police found him naked and attempting to inject himself with a syringe, court records state.

Carlos R. Santiago, 38, ran into the Grand Calumet River with a gun when police located him and eventually came out of the water without it, according to Lake Criminal Court documents.

Santiago was charged Wednesday with felony attempted murder, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, two counts of resisting law enforcement, pointing a firearm and leaving the scene of an accident.

He had not entered pleas to the charges Thursday. His bond was set at $80,000 surety or $8,000 cash.

After the crash, police checked the vehicle identification number on the Escort and learned it was wanted for processing in connection with a homicide in Milwaukee, according to court records.

Milwaukee police told an Indiana State Police detective the Escort had been taken from a homicide victim in the Wisconsin city June 24 and that the car was believed to be in the possession of Santiago.

Milwaukee police tweets showed they responded to two shootings June 24 that resulted in three homicides. About 10 a.m. June 24, a man in his 30s was killed. About 11:20 p.m., a 28-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were found shot to death.

No charges had been filed against Santiago as of Thursday in connection with the homicide in Wisconsin, Milwaukee police said. A police spokesman declined to comment on which shooting death June 24 might be linked to Santiago.

Indiana State Police first encountered Santiago about 4:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 90 in Hammond while checking on a report of a disabled vehicle, according to court records.

As a trooper approached the Escort, a man later identified as Sanitago put the car in gear and fled the scene.

The trooper chased the Escort for nearly 20 minutes, during which time Santiago leaned out a window and fired a shot at the officer while entering a westbound off ramp in the opposite direction of traffic, records state.

The trooper eventually ended the pursuit, but learned about a minute afterward that the Escort had been in a crash. Santiago was seen running from the crash scene with a gun, records state.

About 7 p.m., two troopers found Santiago near the site of the crash and saw he was naked, had a gun and was in the process of injecting himself with a syringe, according to court documents. Santiago ran into the river, but eventually surrendered.

Police found his clothing, 9 mm cartridges and clear plastic bags containing a powder-like substance near the riverbank, records state. State troopers identified Santiago using a photo provided by Milwaukee police.

Troopers also recovered a spent 9 mm shell casing on the I-90 exit ramp where Santiago was accused of shooting at the trooper, records state.

