Man arrested after large juvenile fight breaks out in Chesterton park

CHESTERTON — A man faces charges after officers responded to a large fight involving juveniles in a Chesterton park Tuesday evening.

Police responded at 5:33 p.m. for a report of a large group of juveniles fighting at Thomas Centennial Park at 105 South Calumet Road, said Chesterton spokesman Kevin Nevers.

Police said that many of them appeared to be middle school-aged students.

Chesterton officers investigated the incident and a man was arrested at the park, with two misdemeanor charges of battery. His identity has not been released pending charges.

There were no serious injuries reported in the incident and it is unclear what had sparked the fight, police said.

There were no other arrests in the incident.

