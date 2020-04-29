Man arrested after leading police on chase along U.S. 30

MERRILLVILLE — A 24-year-old Chicago man was taken into custody early Wednesday after leading police on a chase from Merrillville into Schererville, according to police and arrest records.
A Merrillville officer was patrolling in the area near Interstate 65 and U.S. 30 about midnight Tuesday when he noticed a driver in a blue 1990s Mercury with Illinois license plates make an illegal U-turn and spin out of control, Cmdr. Jeff Rice said.
The Mercury ended up facing south in the westbound lanes, blocking traffic, he said.
The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the Mercury, but the driver sped off west toward Schererville, Rice said.
Dispatchers alerted Schererville police, who deployed tire-deflating devices on U.S. 30 near Cline Avenue. The driver hit the Stop Sticks, but continued until Joliet Street before coming to a stop, police said.
The driver was taken into custody, and a 24-year-old female passenger was released, Rice said.
Merrillville police planned to ask the Lake County prosecutor's office to file a felony charge of resisting law enforcement against the driver, along with several traffic violations, he said.
Aaron Jacob Collins
Billy Don Borders III
Brandan Dakota Campbell
Brian Andrew Bice
Brian Xavier Celio
Carey Ray Crawford
Gerald Wilson Painter
Gerardo Armenta Gudino
Isaac David Harris II
Kyle Lamar Hawkins
Alfred Kenneth Evans Jr.
Allen Jospeh O'Rourke
Craig Byron Jones
Dekoven Deshantel Bradley
Eddie R. Alejandro
Humberto Prado Jr.
Jolie Ena Gonzalez
Jonathan Alan Jackson
Lamar E Costello
Louis John Shinkle
Rayana Burtton
Sean Ryan Jacques
Teson Leneir Brooks
Theotis Ramon Rogers
Brandon Alan Klopp
Charles Edward Brewer III
Roel Hernandez III
Ronald Henshaw
Santiago Alvarez Jr.
Tony Lavell Guthrie
John Donald Pangborn
Meagan Marie Marsee
Robert Laveil Barr Jr.
Stephanie Williams
Cole Avery Colvin
Janice Lee Rackl
Jonathon Dominic Dunn
Joseph Allen Westbrook
Larry Otino Blasio
Robert Andrew Dereamer
Starchele Totiana Roberts
Daniel M. Smith
Michael John Tunstall
Daverious Anthony Teat
Erik Anthony Smith
Anthony Vincenzo Richey Jr.
Kyle Chandler Knowles
Austin Dakota Hylemon
George Jason Grazulis
Jeffrey Ryan Flynn
Scott Patrick Decker
Allan Patrick Ciupa
Brodi Ryan Church
Jeffrey John Smar
Mark Anthony Adcock Sr.
Nicholas Raymond Jasso
Terry Fields
Tihomas Dante Anderson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.