Man arrested after leading police on chase along U.S. 30

MERRILLVILLE — A 24-year-old Chicago man was taken into custody early Wednesday after leading police on a chase from Merrillville into Schererville, according to police and arrest records.

A Merrillville officer was patrolling in the area near Interstate 65 and U.S. 30 about midnight Tuesday when he noticed a driver in a blue 1990s Mercury with Illinois license plates make an illegal U-turn and spin out of control, Cmdr. Jeff Rice said.

The Mercury ended up facing south in the westbound lanes, blocking traffic, he said.

The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the Mercury, but the driver sped off west toward Schererville, Rice said.

Dispatchers alerted Schererville police, who deployed tire-deflating devices on U.S. 30 near Cline Avenue. The driver hit the Stop Sticks, but continued until Joliet Street before coming to a stop, police said.

The driver was taken into custody, and a 24-year-old female passenger was released, Rice said.