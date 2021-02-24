Man arrested after lunging at victim with ax, police say

WHEATFIELD — A man reportedly exclaimed, "I know what you did," before lunging at another man while holding an ax, police said.

Tyler J. Wireman, 25, of Rensselaer, faces charges of domestic battery resulting in serious injury, strangulation and criminal recklessness, according to Jasper Superior Court records.

On Thursday evening police were called to a physical domestic disturbance at a home about 4 miles southeast of Wheatfield, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

When officers arrived at the home, Wireman had fled the scene. The victim told police he and Wireman were in the garage when he saw Wireman pick up an ax lying nearby.

The victim, who thought Wireman was going out to chop wood, told the man he did not have to do that. Wireman then allegedly replied, "I know what you did," and lunged at the victim with the ax.

The victim said he wrestled the weapon away from Wireman, but Wireman then began punching his face, Jasper County sheriff's police reported. The victim also alleged that Wireman choked him after hitting him.

Wireman eventually left the property after the victim was able to break free from the struggle, police said.