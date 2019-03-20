LAPORTE — A man has been charged with several felony drug counts after the local drug task force infiltrated a drug trafficking organization operating out of a home.
After receiving several complaints about suspected drug activity in a home at 912 Ridge St., officers in the LaPorte County Drug Task Force infiltrated the operation.
Early Tuesday morning, the county's Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at the home, according to a press release from Cpl. Cisco Rodriguez of the Michigan City Police Department.
Two people were detained while a search of the home located an allegedly stolen handgun, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash.
Charges were filed against Thomas Anderson, 42, of LaPorte, on two level 4 felony counts of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug and one felony level 5 count of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Anderson is currently being held at LaPorte County Jail with no bond and is scheduled to appear Friday in LaPorte County Circuit Court.
The LaPorte County Drug Task Force was assisted by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department ERT and patrol division and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The LaPorte County Drug Task Force anticipates more arrests in the near future as a result of this investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488.
Joyce has been a reporter for nearly 40 years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.
