Man arrested after robbing Hammond bank, police say

HAMMOND — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly robbing the First Savings Bank in Hammond Monday morning.

The Hobart Police Department, Gary Police Department and members of the FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team located the man and a vehicle believed to be used in the heist later Monday, according to Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

No additional details on the arrest were immediately available.

Earlier Monday, witnesses reported an armed white or Hispanic man robbed the bank at 7048 Kennedy Ave. a little after 10 a.m., according to Kellogg. The man left the scene in a silver Mazda with Florida license plates and traveled eastbound on Interstate 80/94.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the FBI GRIT task force at 219-942-4900.

Monday’s heist follows a bank robbery in Hobart Thursday, in which a white man who claimed to be armed took an undisclosed amount of money from the Peoples Bank on South Lake Park Avenue. That suspect left the scene in a silver Mazda SUV.