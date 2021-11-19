Man arrested after rollover crash traps injured passenger in vehicle, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man was arrested following a rollover crash that seriously injured his passenger.

Bruce Powalski, 67, was charged with operating while intoxicated while causing serious bodily injury and OWI with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more, according to LaPorte Superior Court records.

At 8:15 p.m. Tuesday first responders were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash Second Street and Center Street.

A black Jeep Grand Cherokee was found on its side with Powalski standing in the overturned vehicle.

An injured female was trapped in the passenger seat and police and Michigan City firefighters worked together to remove her from the vehicle.

LaPorte County EMS immediately took the injured passenger to Franciscan Health Michigan City. She had suffered a severe cut.

Police suspected that alcohol maybe a factor and investigated further. After officers conducted a field sobriety test with Powlaski, probable cause was found to indicate he was driving while intoxicated, according to police.