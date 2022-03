Man arrested after sending threatening texts to officer, police say

RENSSELAER — On Thursday morning a Rensselaer officer woke up to several threatening text messages from an unknown person, police said.

Police described the messages as threatening in nature and they referred to previous cases that the department has investigated, according to the Rensselaer Police Department. After further investigation, officers discovered the messages came from 34-year-old Aaron Hovis, of Rensselaer.

Police said Hovis was upset about pending charges against him, which allege he chased a juvenile who was riding a bike, causing them to crash and suffer serious injuries. The charges also accuse Hovis of intimidating the juvenile’s family to change their testimony regarding the bike crash, according to the Rensselaer Police Department.

"It is believed that the text messages were sent to the officer in an attempt to get the testimony changed in the previous cases," police said in a release.

Authorities found Hovis sleeping in his semi near the intersection of Vine Street and Cullen Street. After officers spoke with him for some time, Hovis said he needed to get on the road, asking how long it will be before he is released.

However, police noticed Hovis appeared to be intoxicated and told him he will not be allowed to drive under the influence.

Officers then asked Hovis if their police dog would alert to the smell of drugs in his vehicle due to suspected marijuana possession, and he admitted to having marijuana in his vehicle, police alleged. Once searched, the vehicle was found to have marijuana and paraphernalia inside of it.

Hovis was then arrested and taken to the Jasper County Jail. He faces charges of with three counts of intimidation, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

