Man arrested after speeding past trooper at 128 mph, police say
HAMMOND — A 24-year-old Dolton man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of reckless driving, plus drug and weapon offenses, after he was clocked driving on a state highway at about 128 mph, police allege.

Shatez M. Wiggins is also accused of leading police on a chase for nearly two miles on the Borman Expressway before pulling over, an Indiana State Police News release states.

Trooper A. Hamed was patrolling the expressway east at Calumet Avenue east of the Indiana-Illinois state line when the driver of a Ford Fusion, later identified as Wiggins, sped past him, police said.

Hamed then activated his vehicle's lights tried to pull over Wiggins. Wiggins continued driving for about two miles before stopping, police allege.

Wiggins was in possession of a handgun magazine and a loaded Glock 43 9mm, which was within his reach, police allege. He was then arrested without incident, police said.

Wiggins faces misdemeanor counts of possessing a handgun without a permit, reckless driving and possessing drug paraphernalia. Formal charges had yet to be filed as of early Tuesday.

