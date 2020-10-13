Man arrested after speeding past trooper at 128 mph, police say

HAMMOND — A 24-year-old Dolton man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of reckless driving, plus drug and weapon offenses, after he was clocked driving on a state highway at about 128 mph, police allege.
Shatez M. Wiggins is also accused of leading police on a chase for nearly two miles on the Borman Expressway before pulling over, an Indiana State Police News release states.
Trooper A. Hamed was patrolling the expressway east at Calumet Avenue east of the Indiana-Illinois state line when the driver of a Ford Fusion, later identified as Wiggins, sped past him, police said.
Hamed then activated his vehicle's lights tried to pull over Wiggins. Wiggins continued driving for about two miles before stopping, police allege.
Wiggins was in possession of a handgun magazine and a loaded Glock 43 9mm, which was within his reach, police allege. He was then arrested without incident, police said.
Wiggins faces misdemeanor counts of possessing a handgun without a permit, reckless driving and possessing drug paraphernalia. Formal charges had yet to be filed as of early Tuesday.
Aaron Copus
Abraham Mata
Amina Wynn
Anthony Bates
Austin Williams
Brandon Perry
Brandon Robinson
Brandon Smith
Chanta Hollingsworth
Charles Ervin
Curtis Perry
David Archey
Dominique Davis
Dominique Lindsey
Edward Wilber
Edwardo Tinoco
Elisa Villarreal
Enriqueta Licea
Erica Ross
Gage Pearman
Gala Williams
Ivan Angeles
Jacob Muehe
Jerry Anderson
Jerry Hill
Jessica Martinez
Julissa Villagomez
Justin Davis
Krzysztof Stasieluk
Laron Mallette
Laura Bialoruski
Lynn Lessard
Michael Gregor
Michael Symons
Michelle Mock
Natalia Elmore
Noah Thomasson
Orlando Jimenez-Serna
Phillip Patterson
Ricky Baker
Romello Church
Samuel Huicochea
Saul Hernandez
Semaje Smith
Sidney Randle
Stephen Granatelli
Stephen Pluchinsky
Steve Nemeth
Temika McKnight
Terry Brooks
Terry Taylor
Tyran James
Tyvin Stewart
Vaneshlie Rivera-Ortega
Zacharie Tyrka
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.