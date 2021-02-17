 Skip to main content
Man arrested after stabbing his roommate, police say
LINCOLN TWP. — A LaPorte County man is facing felony charges after he hit and stabbed his roommate on Valentine's Day, police said.

Michael R. Brewer, 65, of Fish Lake, was arrested after police responded to a disturbance at 9:18 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Cherry Street in Fish Lake.

As of Tuesday, Brewer is facing two counts of battery, both level 5 felonies, online court records show.

When Indiana Conservation Officer Alex Toth arrived on scene, he made contact with a man, Brewer's roommate, who had "several cuts and abrasions ... was bleeding and appeared to have been severely battered," police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, police said.

Toth and LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Deputy Austin Epple tried to make contact with Brewer, who acknowledged police officers were at the residence, but "refused to open the door."

Additional deputies also responded to the residence, and LaPorte County sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen tried to contact Brewer by phone several times, police said, noting all attempts failed.

Allen again tried to contact Brewer, this time outside of the home, "to no avail," police said.

Police then "introduced chemical agents into the interior of the residence," and Brewer exited the home several minutes later.

Brewer was arrested and taken to the LaPorte County Jail, where he is being held on a $15,005 cash-only bond.

An initial hearing in the case was scheduled for Wednesday, online court records show. 

