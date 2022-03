Man arrested after standoff pleads guilty in 2 domestic violence cases

CROWN POINT — A Cedar Lake man pleaded guilty last week in two separate domestic violence cases involving an ex-girlfriend, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Eric Olson, 30, has been in custody at the Lake County Jail since a standoff with police Oct. 20, 2020, at his home in the 7200 block of West 143rd Avenue.

At that time, he was free on a $3,500 cash bond posted after his arrest in March 2020 on previous domestic violence charges.

Olson admitted in his plea agreement he threw his ex-girlfriend on the ground March 18, 2020, at a Cedar Lake residence and grabbed her by the arm.

Olson also told the woman's two children to go into a closet and remain quiet and threatened to kill their mother if they talked, the plea agreement states.

In October 2020, Olson again became angry with the woman while she and her children were visiting him at a different Cedar Lake residence and repeatedly struck her in the leg with a long, sharp metal curtain rob, court records state.

The woman called two relatives for help, but Olson met them outside the home with a firearm and threatened to shoot them, records state.

Olson pleaded guilty to domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; one count of intimidation, a level 5 felony; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony; and two counts of intimidation as a level 6 felony.

Olson agreed to a five-year jail sentence in his March 2020 case and a consecutive six-year prison sentence in his October 2020 case.

If Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Olson's plea agreement, she would order him to participate in the Indiana Department of Correction's Purposeful Incarceration Program. If Olson successfully completes the program, the state would not object if he filed a petition to modify his six-year prison term.

Olson also agreed to have no contact with his ex-girlfriend, her children and her two relatives while serving his sentences.

In exchange for Olson's pleas, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss a number of charges, including attempted murder, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon and more.

Bokota scheduled Olson's sentencing for April 19.

Olson's mother, Mary Olson, 51, was charged in August with two felony counts of attempted obstruction of justice in connection with allegations she attempted to persuade Olson's ex-girlfriend to stop cooperating with police.

Mary Olson pleaded not guilty, and her case remains pending.

