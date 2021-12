Man arrested after standoff pleads guilty to intimidation

CROWN POINT — A Whiting man was placed on two years of probation last week after pleading guilty in a domestic violence case, court records show.

Ruben Garcia Jr., 41, pleaded guilty to intimidation, a level 6 felony.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepted Garcia's plea agreement and sentenced him to two years, both of which were suspended in favor of probation. The judge gave Garcia credit for 38 days, including time served in jail and good time.

As part of the agreement, Garcia must complete a batter's intervention course and receive mental health treatment, records show.

According to charging documents, Garcia punched a woman in the head and chased her out of a Whiting apartment with an AR-15 rifle Sept. 19, 2020.

The woman called police, which led to a standoff with Garcia, records show.

Garcia surrendered after speaking with a Hammond police negotiator, court documents state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.