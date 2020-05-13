You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man arrested after trying to open door of squad car stopped at traffic light, police say
alert urgent

Man arrested after trying to open door of squad car stopped at traffic light, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County Sheriff Car stock
Provided

HOBART — As an officer was stopped at a traffic light, a man got out of his truck and attempted to open the squad car door, police said.

At 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Lake County Sheriff’s sergeant in uniform was driving northbound on Interstate 65 in an unmarked squad car. The sergeant then exited the interstate and was stopped at a light at Ridge Road and I-65, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Department report.

He then looked in his rear-view mirror and saw a man exit a Chevy truck in an aggressive manner, slamming the truck door. Noticing the behavior, the sergeant removed his firearm from its holster as the man approached.

The man then reached for the door handle of the squad car, in which the sergeant quickly opened the door with a firearm at his side, police reported.

The man then began to “ramble and curse [the sergeant] for his driving,” the police report said.

In light of police ambushes reported in other parts of the nation, the sergeant said he became concerned for his safety.

After the man initially backed up raising his hands and pointing his fingers, he began to walk toward the sergeant. As the man spoke, spit came out of his mouth, police said.

The sergeant then became concerned for his health because of the coronavirus pandemic and began to push the man back, watching the spit land on his clothing and arms, the police report said.

When the man heard the sergeant call on his radio for backup, he went back inside his truck, locked the door and began to record the incident and make a phone call, police said.

An Indiana State Police trooper came to the scene and attempted to talk to the man, who refused to cooperate, police said. Other Lake County Sheriff’s police arrived and took the man into custody.

Because of the incident, traffic became backed up at a busy intersection with onlookers watching the sergeant and man.

Lake County Sheriff’s police will present charges to the Lake County prosecutor’s office against the man, including disorderly conduct, battery on law enforcement and spitting on law enforcement.

The man was taken to the Lake County Jail and his identity will not be released until formal charges are filed.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts