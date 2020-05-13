Man arrested after trying to open door of squad car stopped at traffic light, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — As an officer was stopped at a traffic light, a man got out of his truck and attempted to open the squad car door, police said.

At 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Lake County Sheriff’s sergeant in uniform was driving northbound on Interstate 65 in an unmarked squad car. The sergeant then exited the interstate and was stopped at a light at Ridge Road and I-65, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Department report.

He then looked in his rear-view mirror and saw a man exit a Chevy truck in an aggressive manner, slamming the truck door. Noticing the behavior, the sergeant removed his firearm from its holster as the man approached.

The man then reached for the door handle of the squad car, in which the sergeant quickly opened the door with a firearm at his side, police reported.

The man then began to “ramble and curse [the sergeant] for his driving,” the police report said.

In light of police ambushes reported in other parts of the nation, the sergeant said he became concerned for his safety.

After the man initially backed up raising his hands and pointing his fingers, he began to walk toward the sergeant. As the man spoke, spit came out of his mouth, police said.