Man arrested at hospital after failing to show for double murder trial to remain in jail, judge rules

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge refused Wednesday to release a man from jail following his arrest earlier this week because he didn't show up for trial on murder charges.

Darren Taylor, 41, was arrested Monday afternoon at Community Hospital by Lake County sheriff's police on a bench warrant issued earlier that day.

Taylor had been scheduled to stand trial beginning Monday on charges linked to the homicides of Temia Haywood, 35, and her 13-year-old son, Lavell Edmond, on March 23, 2019, at Haywood's home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary.

Taylor was being held without bail at the Lake County Jail.

Taylor's attorney, Lakeisha Murdaugh, filed a motion Tuesday seeking Taylor's release from jail and return to home detention with GPS-monitoring services at the county's expense.

Taylor was admitted to the hospital Sunday for a previously diagnosed medical condition, according to court filings.

Murdaugh wrote the detainer warrant issued Monday by Judge Diane Boswell was "to be executed after the defendant was discharged form the hospital."