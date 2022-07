Man arrested at Illinois hotel in connection with Region homicide, officials say

A man was arrested last week on charges linked to the shooting death of another man last month in Hammond, authorities said.

Abel Moreno, 32, was taken into custody July 12 after the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force received information a woman was helping him hide at a hotel in the 17300 block of Oak Avenue in Lansing, officials said.

Moreno was wanted on a warrant linked to the June 18 homicide of Antonio Mora, 35, in the 4300 block of Hickory Avenue in Hammond, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Mora was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Hammond police said the shooting appeared to be isolated.

Moreno was charged June 27 in Lake Criminal Court.

His case remained sealed, pending his extradition to Lake County.