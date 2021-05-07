 Skip to main content
Man arrested at restaurant after arranging to meet officer posing as minor, police say
CHICAGO — A Southeast Side man faces multiple felonies after sending graphic videos and explicit messages to an undercover officer posing as a minor, police said.

Authorities said the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Special Victims Unit investigator was posing as a 15-year-old boy.

Francis Agins, 32, of the 10500 block of South Avenue J in Chicago, faces charges of grooming, indecent solicitation of a child via the internet, indecent solicitation/aggravated criminal sexual abuse, traveling to meet a minor, aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim over 5 years old, manufacturing harmful material via a webcam device, possession of child pornography and solicitation of child pornography, according to a news release from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

On April 22, police said Agins contacted the investigator through a messaging app, in which he initiated a sexual conversation. After the investigator texted Agins that he was 15 years old, the correspondence continued.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

Over the 13 days following the initial conversation, Agins sent explicit messages and videos of himself to the investigator, according to police.

In addition, Agins allegedly requested that the investigator posing as a minor send him sexually explicit pictures multiple times.

The investigator arranged to meet Agins on Wednesday at a fast-food restaurant in Oak Lawn and Cook County police arrested Agins when he arrived.

Agins admitted to authorities that he believed the person he was communicating with was a minor and that he had sent explicit photos to him, police said. When investigators searched Agin's mobile phone, they found multiple photos of minors engaged in sexual acts.

Agins remains in custody and his bond was set at $20,000.

