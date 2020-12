Man arrested driving vehicle with illegal drugs inside, police say

LAPORTE — A 32-year-old South Bend man was arrested driving a stolen vehicle with illegal drugs inside, LaPorte County police said.

Joshua Kendall faces felony counts of vehicle theft and possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a synthetic drug and a controlled substance, and driving without a license, police said.

Police stopped Kendall shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday after they saw him driving westbound on U.S. 20. They discovered the vehicle was stolen.

A towing company was preparing to impound the vehicle when the illegal drugs were discovered inside, police said.

Kendall was released from jail after posting a bond, police said.

