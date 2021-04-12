Man arrested for carrying a handgun without a permit, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A driver was arrested for carrying a handgun without a license, police said.

Officers Matthew Babcock and Daniel Revoir were out patrolling Sunday night on a Violent Crime Reduction saturation patrol specifically targeting gun violence, illegal firearms, felons who aren't supposed to own guns, shots fired and narcotics, according to a news release from the Michigan City Police Department.

They pulled over a Buick LaCrosse in the 1000 block of East Michigan Boulevard at 8:45 p.m. for an unspecific traffic infraction and searched the vehicle, finding a handgun under the driver's seat, the release states.

The driver, 28-year-old Michigan City resident Lawerence Levell Newborn, did not have a handgun permit.

Newborn was arrested on a preliminary misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a permit and taken to the LaPorte County Jail, where's he's being held on a $1,500 bond.

"Despite the high stress levels and scrutiny that the men and women of the Michigan City Police Department are facing on a daily basis, our officers continue to go above and beyond while executing textbook traffic stops within the boundaries of ‘good policing,'" Chief of Police Dion Campbell said.

Michigan City Police encouraged people to furnish them with crime tips by calling 219-873-1488 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

