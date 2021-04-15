Man arrested for carrying illegal converted fully automatic gun, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man was arrested after officers found an enhanced firearm in his possession without a permit, police said.

Ricky Lee Kimble, 25, faces charges of possession of a machine gun, carrying a handgun without a permit and resisting law enforcement, according to court records.

At 4 p.m. Monday police stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction at Holliday Street and North Woodland Avenue, according to Michigan City Police Department.

Officers found probable cause to search the vehicle and Kimble exited his vehicle, motioning toward his waistband with his hand.

Police found a firearm in Kimble's waistband and found that he did not have an permit to carry a gun. Upon investigation, it was discovered the firearm had a device attached to it that converted the gun from being semi-automatic to fully-automatic.

As an officer attempted to arrest the Kimble, he resisted arrest, police said.

Kimble was transported to LaPorte County Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond.