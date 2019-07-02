{{featured_button_text}}
Generic police car stock

SCHERERVILLE -- Police arrested a person of interest Tuesday in connection with a shooting Monday that wounded two 19-year-old men near the entrance to Rohrman Park, an official said.

The two Illinois men were shot multiple times about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 6700 block of Rohrman Road, police Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.

Police plan to meet with the Lake County prosecutor's office Wednesday to seek formal charges, he said. Officers took the man into custody Tuesday afternoon.

The two 19-year-olds were taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point and later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, he said.

The shooting was an isolated case, and police don't think there is an ongoing threat to public safety, Cook said.

Several neighbors said Monday they were on alert following news of the shooting. Children play in the park and ride their bikes through the area, which is typically a quiet area, they said.

The town's annual fireworks show is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the park.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, Cook said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Cook or Detective Matt Djukic at 219-322-5000. To remain anonymous, call 219-865-4646.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.