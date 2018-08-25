DEMOTTE — A woman was found dead at a home in rural DeMotte Friday night, and a man was taken into custody.
Authorities said the Keener Fire Department and Jasper County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene following reports of a residential structure fire on Whispering Woods Drive about 8:33 p.m. Friday.
No fire was found, however a woman's body was found at the residence, according to police.
In a press release, Jasper County Sheriff Terry Risner said a man who lived at the residence was taken into custody by Jasper County Sheriff's deputies, and two minor children were taken into protective custody.
According to Risner, evidence indicated the woman was the victim of a homicide. All names are being withheld pending notification of family.
Assisting on the scene were units with the Jasper County Sheriff’s detectives, Indiana State Police Crime Scene technicians and detectives and the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.
"The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the citizens that no danger to the community exists from this incident and that the suspect remains in custody while the investigation continues," Risner said.
