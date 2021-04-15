Man arrested in Portage drive-by shooting

PORTAGE — A 19-year-old Lake Station man was taken into custody in connection with a drive-by shooting that damaged a vehicle Wednesday evening in the 3700 block of Mitchell Street, police said.

Dillan Gomez faces a felony count of criminal recklessness, and misdemeanor carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal mischief, Portage police said.

Police said they were called out at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday and were shown a car in a driveway that had a bullet hole in the rear window and other damage.

A resident told police her daughter heard what sounded like a gunshot around 5:15 p.m. and saw a blue vehicle driving away from the house, according to the incident report. A surveillance video captured the images of a GMC Terrain driving past the residence at that time in question, as well as the sound of gunfire.

No one was able to identify the vehicle or say why there would be gunfire, police said.

Lake Station police later identified Gomez as a suspect and the vehicle in question was located, according to police. Police found two 9mm casings inside the vehicle, though nothing more than a BB gun was located.