Man arrested in shooting that wounded NWI teenager

A Chicago man arrested Wednesday on charges linked to a Dyer shooting had key fobs to two stolen vehicles, which were located in a nearby alley, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Arick Woods, 18, was wanted in Lake County in connection with a shooting that wounded a 16-year-old boy Dec. 16, 2020, in Dyer's Northgate subdivision.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force took Woods into custody Wednesday morning in the 4200 block of Langley Avenue in Chicago, an agency spokesman said.

During the arrest, two key fobs were located in Woods' jacket pocket, he said.

One key fob belonged to a 2020 Ford EcoSport reported stolen in Gary, and the second key fob belonged to a 2018 Toyota Camry stolen in Chicago, the spokesman said. Both vehicles were located in an alley behind the arrest location.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is seeking Woods' extradition from Cook County, Lake Criminal Court records show.