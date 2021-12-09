Man arrested in shooting that wounded NWI teenager

A Chicago man arrested Wednesday on charges linked to a Dyer shooting had key fobs to two stolen vehicles, which were located in a nearby alley, the U.S. Marshals Service said.
Arick Woods, 18, was wanted in Lake County in connection with a shooting that wounded a 16-year-old boy Dec. 16, 2020, in Dyer's Northgate subdivision.
Officers with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force took Woods into custody Wednesday morning in the 4200 block of Langley Avenue in Chicago, an agency spokesman said.
During the arrest, two key fobs were located in Woods' jacket pocket, he said.
One key fob belonged to a 2020 Ford EcoSport reported stolen in Gary, and the second key fob belonged to a 2018 Toyota Camry stolen in Chicago, the spokesman said. Both vehicles were located in an alley behind the arrest location.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is seeking Woods' extradition from Cook County, Lake Criminal Court records show.
Woods and Denroy Garcia, 17, of Chicago, each were charged Dec. 3 in connection with the Dyer shooting. Both men are facing felony charges of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery, three different counts of battery and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.
They're accused of meeting up with a 16-year-old Dyer boy in the 800 block of Polk Avenue to sell him a gun, attempting to rob him and shooting him after he attempted to wrestle the gun away from one of them.
Woods' DNA was found on the steering wheel of a black Audi used in the Dyer shooting, court records state. The Audi was taken Dec. 13, 2020, in a carjacking in Chicago.
Garcia was arrested Jan. 13 in Chicago on charges he murdered a man during an attempted carjacking Dec. 21, 2020, in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood, court records state.