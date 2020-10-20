Man arrested on charges alleging he cut woman's throat during attempted abduction

Authorities arrested a man Tuesday in Calumet City on charges alleging he forced an ex-girlfriend into a vehicle at knifepoint last month in Lake Station, hit her and cut her neck before she was able to run to a home for help.
Anthony Turks, 31, was arrested about 9 a.m. by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 400 block of State Street, inspector Nick Gonzalez said.
Turks is accused of approaching the woman from behind Sept. 6 after she left a home where she was working on 26th Avenue in Lake Station.
The woman told police Turks had a knife and said he would slit her throat and kill her if she did "anything stupid," Lake Criminal Court records allege.
She began to struggle, and Turks pushed her down into her vehicle and held her down, records state.
After some time, Turks got her up and walked her along 26th Avenue to Wells Street with a knife to her throat, documents allege.
While they walked, Turks punched her in the forehead and stomach, records state. He then allegedly forced her into a cream-colored Lexus RX SUV.
The woman told police she was able to run to a nearby home for help after Turks began to attempt to get the attention of another man in the area.
The woman received eight sutures to her neck, documents show.
Turks already was facing domestic battery charges in Winnebago County, Wisconsin, involving the same woman and violated his bond by having contact with her, court records state.
Turks was expected to face extradition proceedings in Cook County before he is returned to Lake County to face eight felony charges, including kidnapping, criminal confinement and domestic battery.
Adam Mancilla
Adriel Ruiz
Andrew Mysliwiec
Anthony Flora
Anthony Glenn
Anthony Green
Anthony Guzman
Antur Little
Arnella Parrish
Barry Slack
Bradford Dow
Brian Berry
Brian Romeo
Brittany Wooley
Carlos Spikes
Christopher Hallman
Colton Koszcyzmski
Crystal Smith
Daniel Fischer
Daniel White
Darryl Bourne
Dave Norman
David Jackson
Derek Boss
Doddrick Clark
Emily Sharp
Eric Colley
Eric Conwell
Eric Loera
Gerald Bardeson
Glenn Peterson
Holly Waters
Jacob Hudak
James Lenoir Williams
Jamie Lade
Jason Ruhlander
Jessica Niksich
Joselyn Soria
Kaiaja Bell
Kayla Bradley
Kearia Baylor
Kevin Tomaszewski
Kimberly Smith
Kyle Smith
Marcie Aumiller
Martese Long
Martin Pineda
Micah Hamilton
Michael Bolde
Michelle Blough
Philip Gagna
Ramon Pacheo
Rex Culver
Richard Lindzy
Robert Page
Roberta Kellogg
Rocky Spires
Ryant Jones
Shaughn Nelson
Shay Sullivan
Steven Jeka
Steven Smith
Tyler Curtis
Victor Martinez
Wade Nutall
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.