Man arrested on charges alleging he cut woman's throat during attempted abduction

Authorities arrested a man Tuesday in Calumet City on charges alleging he forced an ex-girlfriend into a vehicle at knifepoint last month in Lake Station, hit her and cut her neck before she was able to run to a home for help.

Anthony Turks, 31, was arrested about 9 a.m. by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 400 block of State Street, inspector Nick Gonzalez said.

Turks is accused of approaching the woman from behind Sept. 6 after she left a home where she was working on 26th Avenue in Lake Station.

The woman told police Turks had a knife and said he would slit her throat and kill her if she did "anything stupid," Lake Criminal Court records allege.

She began to struggle, and Turks pushed her down into her vehicle and held her down, records state.

After some time, Turks got her up and walked her along 26th Avenue to Wells Street with a knife to her throat, documents allege.

While they walked, Turks punched her in the forehead and stomach, records state. He then allegedly forced her into a cream-colored Lexus RX SUV.