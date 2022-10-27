Man arrested on charges he attempted to murder 2 during confrontation over auto part

GARY — A Gary man was arrested Wednesday on charges he attempted to murder two women during a confrontation earlier this month because they wanted him to return an alternator, authorities said.
Courtney S. Watts Jr., 20, had been wanted since July on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of battery.
Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Watts in the 900 block of Garfield Street in Gary, the Marshals Service said.
Watts had not yet made an initial appearance, Lake Criminal Court records showed.
Watts is accused of shooting at both women at an abandoned gas station at 11th Avenue and Chase Street, striking one of them in the arm.
The women told Gary police they began following Watts' car because he had an alternator that belonged to one of them and refused to give it back, court records state.
They initially pulled up alongside Watts and demanded the alternator, but he ignored them and drove away, documents allege.
The women told police they later spotted Watts parked at the abandoned gas station, where he appeared to be meeting with another man.
When the women pulled up, the second man handed Watts a pistol and Watts fired four to five shots at the women, records state.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Damonte Jones
Manuel Sotelo
David Woods
Reinaldo Rosa
Jesus Serna-Soto
Loretta Bell
Walter Morin II
Richard Lucas
Kevin Westmore
Gerald Smith
Asia Collins
Zachary Addington
Shaquille Lundy
Alberto Gonzalez
Matthew Jones
Tyshonia Jones
Jessie Talavera
David Gavin
Geangela Smith
Theodore Gonzalez III
Jonathan Avina
Salvador Villarruel
Alisa Montgomery
Joseph Obiechie Jr.
Brandon Nicholson
Robert Dorman Jr.
Alexis Robinson
Ashley Wood
Steve Green
Mario Aguilera Jr.
Latreese Kimmons
Angel Aceves-Salazar
Jermaine Martin
Alicia Bridges
Elizabeth Briseno
Christopher Soria
Isaiah Kelly
Brandon Parker
Jasmine McClendon
Shalom Goreham
Kalonji McMillian Sr.
Daminnius Guyton
Blake Wright
Peter Bishop
Nicholas Dyrcz
Carlos Benitez
Darius McCaskill
Jacob Thorpe
Nicholas Bzdyl
Cassandra Loney
Ryan Kwasny
Keith Alexander Jr.
Cristian Burgos
Julian Grier-Hill
Kayvion Howard
Michele Pritchett
Keith Spisak
Randy Duncan Sr.
Mark Redmon
Jacqueline McCloud
Yasiel Portes Jr.
Amy Bloore
Ingemar Hall
Anthony Blissett Jr.
Antonio Curry
Corwyn Durham
Ted Roussos
Star Stamiris
Gregory Miller
Eric Garver
John Kryda
Dameon Cody
Courtney Robinson
Jose Carranza
Myesha Johnson
William Glass
Jason Weede
Jessica Lareau
Aubrey Allee
Jasmine Robinson
Danille Young
Lamar Lagrone
Chalone Finley
Reginald Johnson
Keith Rios
Nicholas Etherridge
Selena Villarreal
Jeremy Garrison
Devante Winters
April Graham
Donald Shields Jr.
James Grigsby Sr.
Samuel Jones
Justice Rozek
Jeffery Lowe Jr.
Raul Mendoza Romo
Antonio Burton
Andrea Hebbring
Guillermo Gonzalez Jr.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.