Man arrested on charges he attempted to murder 2 during confrontation over auto part

GARY — A Gary man was arrested Wednesday on charges he attempted to murder two women during a confrontation earlier this month because they wanted him to return an alternator, authorities said.

Courtney S. Watts Jr., 20, had been wanted since July on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of battery.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Watts in the 900 block of Garfield Street in Gary, the Marshals Service said.

Watts had not yet made an initial appearance, Lake Criminal Court records showed.

Watts is accused of shooting at both women at an abandoned gas station at 11th Avenue and Chase Street, striking one of them in the arm.

The women told Gary police they began following Watts' car because he had an alternator that belonged to one of them and refused to give it back, court records state.

They initially pulled up alongside Watts and demanded the alternator, but he ignored them and drove away, documents allege.

The women told police they later spotted Watts parked at the abandoned gas station, where he appeared to be meeting with another man.

When the women pulled up, the second man handed Watts a pistol and Watts fired four to five shots at the women, records state.