Man arrested on charges he attempted to murder girlfriend's ex-boyfriend

CROWN POINT — A Gary man made an initial appearance Wednesday on charges he shot at a man who previously fathered a child with the woman the defendant was dating.

Noah K. Jackson, 24, is accused of firing multiple rounds at the man as they both drove along Central Avenue in Lake Station about 12:45 a.m. May 23.

The man wasn't wounded in the shooting, but three bullets struck the man's vehicle in a way that appeared to show Jackson "was aiming at the driver," Lake Criminal Court records state.

A magistrate on Wednesday entered not guilty pleas on Jackson's behalf to charges of attempted murder and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon. A public defender was appointed to represent Jackson.

Police recovered a loaded handgun on the floorboard of a black BMW Jackson was driving June 12, after Jackson sped away from a traffic stop in Gary, led police on a pursuit and crashed while attempting to exit southbound Interstate 65 at U.S. 30, court records state.

Spent shall casings from the Lake Station shooting were analyzed by Indiana State Police and were determined to have been fired by the handgun recovered from the BMW, court documents state.

