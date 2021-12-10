Man arrested on charges he beat woman twice in front of her child

A man charged with beating a Hammond woman twice in one day last spring in front of her 10-year-old child was arrested Wednesday in Chicago, authorities said.

Deshawn Davis, 30, of Chicago, had been wanted since April on felony charges of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery, criminal confinement and two counts of domestic battery, Lake Criminal Court records showed.

Davis must face an extradition process in Cook County before making an initial appearance before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate.

Davis was on parole in Illinois when the alleged attacks occurred in Hammond and subsequently was accused of violating parole, officials said.

The woman told police Davis, her boyfriend, was visiting her Hammond home April 9 when they began to argue and he kicked her in the stomach as she attempted to exit a bathroom, causing her to fall on her back on the floor.

Davis is accused of stomping on the woman's head, face and chest multiple times as he child looked on.

The woman sought treatment at Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond for a swollen face and blood nose, court records state.